A BOWLING alley in York reopens for business tomorrow.

Hollywood Bowl York close to the new Community Stadium at Monk's Cross reopens its doors on Wednesday, December 2 and will be open every day until 11pm.

The venue has says they have installed new lane dividers to allow for social distancing and each lane in the centre also has its own distinctive bowling balls with no two adjacent lanes the same, to help mitigate the risk of touching a ball that another group has used. The centre team are also continuing with the extra Covid safe measures, including cleaning the balls, touch screens and seating area after each customer group.

Andy Peacock, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl York, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back family and friends to have fun and make memories together this festive season. With extra safety measures in place throughout the centre, we’re very much looking forward to offering a variety of packages for our guests to enjoy some bowling fun this Christmas.”

Guests are encouraged to make bookings in advance via the Hollywood Bowl website. Bookings will be restricted to a maximum of six people, from your household or support bubble and guests are advised to check on www.gov.uk for restrictions in their local area.

Hollywood Bowl offers refunds or amendments should bookings need to be changed due to Government guidelines.

Book at www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk with Christmas family packages starting from just £11.99 per person.