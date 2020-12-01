TWO people have been arrested and drugs seized after a police raid.
North Yorkshire Police say that officers working alongside the force’s Operational Support Unit, entered a flat on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate, under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday, November 27.
Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered, including so-called ‘cannabis edibles’.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to the supply a controlled drug and an 18-year-old woman was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They have both since been released under investigation whilst enquires continue.
PC Nicholas Woods, of North Yorkshrie Police, said: “Drugs have a negative impact on our communities, and I encourage everyone to look out for common signs of drug dealing and to report it. Harrogate Police will continue to proactively disrupt drug activity and help make Harrogate a safer place to live and work.”
If you notice any suspicious activity that could be linked to drug dealing in your area, please report it to the police via the non-emergency number, 101. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
