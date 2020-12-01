A NORTH Yorkshire commercial nursery has supplied more than 1,000 trees, plants and shrubs for a revamp of York St John University’s Lord Mayor’s Walk campus.

Johnsons of Whixley replanted borders along the walk, at the front of the university’s main campus, with more than 30 varieties.

Johnsons, a family-run nursery based at Kirk Hammerton, has enjoyed a long-term partnership with the university, supplying high-quality plants for more than 15 years.

Lord Mayor’s Walk forms a link with Gillygate, Clarence Street, Monkgate and Goodramgate in the centre of the city of York. Designated a Character Area, the site has been home to educational provision since the mid-19th century. York St John University is the main feature of the area, that runs along the northern side of the city wall.

Eleanor Richardson, marketing manager at Johnsons, said: “The team at the university have created some eye-catching schemes using our plants and this one is no exception.

"We have worked with them for many years now and look forward to our partnership continuing long into the future.”

Rob Scott, head gardener at York St John University, said: “We strive to create welcoming and beautiful outdoor spaces for students, staff and visitors. It’s a privilege to have this visible, central location in the heart of York and we want our gardens to stand out from the crowd. This partnership with trusted local supplier Johnsons helps us to maintain a green and vibrant campus with year-round colour.”

Johnsons has worked with several universities recently, including creating a green buffer zone for a project between Sheffield University and a nearby infant school, and supplying plants for a £200m redevelopment of the University of Hull campus.

It is one of the largest commercial nursery businesses in the UK.