DEFEAT was never an option for a York-based business when the pandemic robbed them of all their usual trading opportunities.

Matthew Chalk and Yvonne Blenkinsop, of The York Candle Company, have been operating for three years, selling handmade soy wax candles and melts at Shambles Market and craft fairs in the city.

When Covid-19 struck, leaving them with nowhere to trade, they reached out to others in York’s arts and crafts community, and organised socially-distanced craft fairs in the city centre.

They also also dreamed up and put into action the Pop-up Pirates market on Micklegate, creating opportunities for local artists and crafters to trade when they too had lost all of their bookings.

Their tenacity which has brought new life to their business has led them to be selected as this week's Press Trader of the Week.

Yvonne said The York Candle Company had been regular traders at the Shambles market, until lockdown forced them to close.

They had also been counting on a busy spell at this year’s St Nicholas Fair, until it was cancelled, along with all of their other craft fair and market bookings.

Rather than admit defeat they adapted by moving their business online and learning new ways of reaching customers virtually.

The Pop-up Pirates market also provided an outlet for them and other artists and crafters, and they hope to return there soon.

The vibrant market has been created in the disused Minster Vans property at 111 Micklegate which was handed over to York social enterprise, Social Vision, as part of its partnership with York developers North Star to help grassroots organisations showcase their work.

The building has permission for a hotel to be built next year but until the refurbishment, Matthew and Yvonne were invited to get involved. They have created a space for artists and crafters to sell their wares, giving the property a new lease of life.

Yvonne and Matthew’s drive and willingness to adapt comes on the back of past successes, including being voted the UK’s Best Vegan Candles 2019 at the VegFestUK awards.

Among their most popular products is their bestselling fragrance, Vintage Bookshop - created when they were working on a different scent, Whitby Bay, and accidentally blended a perfume mix that smelled like paper and wood.