SPECIALISTS at a York law firm are offering to help firms get to grips with Brexit.
Dominic Ward, senior partner and head of shipping and trade at Andrew Jackson Solicitors, is presenting a webinar on December 10, alongside other legal experts at the firm.
Topics will include predicted changes to employment law, considerations around trading contracts, terms and conditions and supply chain management.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to quiz the speakers.
“As we look ahead to 2021, businesses are keeping a close eye on the Brexit talks against the backdrop of trying to mitigate the impact of Covid-19," said Dominic.
The free webinar will start at 10am. To attend, email events@andrewjackson.co.uk
Dominic said: "Although the Brexit negotiations are at crucial stage, it remains difficult to predict the precise details. What we do know is that December will bring legal developments and updates that will provide the focus for our webinar, which has been designed to provide attendees with practical advice and trusted insights as they prepare for the months ahead.”
Speakers also include Jonathan Dale, head of employment and business immigration; Marie Kell, head of commercial and intellectual property; Andrew Oliver, head of marine environment and commercial fisheries; and Helen Mellors, head of agriculture and landed estates.