A "BULLY" who launched a "brutal and unprovoked" attack on a teenager in York has been jailed for four months.

Harry Lee Powell, 19, of Hull Road, York, was sentenced at York Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, December 1), after pleading guilty to the assault.

The court heard how, on Friday, October 30, Powell, accompanied by a group of friends, approached his 16-year-old victim, who was sitting in the waiting room at York Station.

Completely unprovoked, Powell immediately began aggressively confronting the boy before spitting at him and kicking him in the face with full force, said British Transport Police.

The victim did not retaliate and left the waiting room to wait on the platform for his train.

However he was in so much pain and distress he could not complete his journey and had to be collected, the force added.

PC Mollie Chapman, investigating officer, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a stranger who was simply minding his own business.

“Powell is nothing but a bully who was clearly attempting to play the big man in front in his mates and deliberately picked on someone who was alone and refused to engage in his name calling and abuse.

“The victim did his best to avoid any confrontation by ignoring Powell’s repeated intimidation and provocation and even when attacked, offered no retaliation, which is credit to him and his character.

"This vile assault has caused the 16-year-old victim great distress, prevented him from resuming his normal routine and hobbies and left him afraid to travel alone by train.”