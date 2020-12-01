AS lockdown ends and York moves into Tier 2, the city's pubs are being divided into those which will reopen and others which will keep their doors closed, for now.

Their ability to reopen will depend primarily on whether they can serve 'substantial meals.'

Many in the city centre are set to re-open. The Red Lion in Merchantgate will open, with customers offered the chance to eat in Covid-secure, heated wooden pods in the beer garden.

The Hop in Fossgate will reopen with a 'drinkers special substantial meal food option' of a Margherita pizza for £2.50.

But John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell in Fossgate, said it certainly couldn't reopen to the general public and was seeking clarification as to whether it might be possible to open later in a very limited way to small numbers of pre-booked customers.

And Paul Crossman, landlord of the Volunteer Arms, Slip Inn and Swan in Clementhorpe, said none of his pubs could reopen with York in Tier 2, as they didn't have commercial kitchens, and he hoped York could move into Tier 1 later this month.

Meanwhile, out in Bishopthorpe, Gordon Watkins, landlord of the Ebor Inn, said it wouldn't be easy but it would be reopening tomorrow.

Some of the pubs which are reopening aren't doing so until Thursday, for example because of delivery difficulties.

Here are some of the York pubs which will be reopening this week, and some which will stay closed, for now.

Opening:

The Red Lion, Merchantgate.

The Hop in Fossgate

The Ebor in Bishopthorpe

The Roman Bath in St Sampson's Square

The Victoria in Heslington Road

The Golden Fleece in Pavement

The Hole in the Wall in High Petergate

The Masons Arms in Fishergate

The Edinburgh Arms in Fishergate

The Rook & Gaskill in Lawrence Street

Staying closed, for now:

The Slip Inn, Clementhorpe,

The Volunteer Arms, Clementhorpe,

The Swan, Clementhorpe.

The Blue Bell, Fossgate.

The Burns Hotel, Market Street

