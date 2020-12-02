A SOFTWARE provider which helps companies manage their workforce has taken on a raft of new recruits ahead of ambitious plans for 2021.

RotaCloud has appointed three new senior roles alongside a group of new starters to the growing business in roles ranging from software testing and development, to sales and project management.

The York-headquartered company was co-founded by James Lintern, Joel Beverley and David Brandon, and counts the NHS and Subway among its clients.

James said: “The last year has been a huge challenge for all of us, but the rate that RotaCloud has grown, even despite the current circumstances, has been amazing - and all of that is down to the outstanding team we have here.

“Joining a company remotely, having never met your colleagues in person, isn’t an easy thing, but all of our new starters have done an incredible job and are already having a massive impact on performance.

“We’re thrilled to have them on board.

“We are still growing, and we’re still on the look out for a graphic designer, a HR assistant, a junior marketing assistant, a senior marketing manager and web and app developers of all levels.”

In the senior roles, Wayne Adams will be overseeing sales, having previously been in charge of operations at Perkbo. He has more than 15 years’ of experience in coaching and training sales staff in the tech sector.

Jess Treadgold will be heading up project management and delivery. She joins from Realife Tech where she spearheaded app delivery for the likes of The O2 arena and Tottenham Hotspurs.

Andy Wilby will be leading user experience, having spent the last 14 years directing user experience for companies such as HSBC and Aviva.

James added: “Wayne, Jess and Andy are all fantastic additions. All three have very impressive backgrounds, and we know their skills and expertise will be crucial to help drive RotaCloud through its next growth stage.

“They’re already making a huge impact and we’re well on track to deliver on our ambitious plans for 2021.”

Jess said: “One of the main things that drew me to RotaCloud was that I’d have the ability to help support a fantastic company through a period of real, transformative business change.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of developing and implementing a new framework of organisational processes to ensure that RotaCloud can continue to scale as it grows.”