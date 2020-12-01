MASS coronavirus testing for students without symptoms began at York St John University yesterday (Monday).

The university has worked with NHS Test & Trace to set up a Rapid Response Covid Test Site in Foss Sports Hall at the Lord Mayor’s Walk campus so that students can be tested before they head home for the Christmas break.

Almost 200 tests took place yesterday, with more than 1,300 tests booked over the next two weeks.

If their results are positive, students will be supported to self-isolate.

They need to take two tests, three days apart.

Next week, tests will be available for the university's staff.

Following the first day of testing at the site, a spokesperson for the university said: "We’re delighted to see this positive response from our students who are taking the opportunity to keep themselves and their loved ones safe at the end of term.”

Students who plan to leave York and return home are advised to do so between this Thursday and December 9 in line with the Government's 'travel window.'

The testing site at the university offers self-swab, lateral flow device tests. Lateral flow devices do not require a laboratory to process the test. Processing of these tests is taking place at the site by trained personnel and can rapidly turn around results within an hour.

All students are encouraged to get tested to help protect themselves and their friends, families and home communities as safe as possible when returning home for the holiday period.