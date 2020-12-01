A NEW cafe is opening its doors in York city centre this weekend - for one month only.

The sign has gone up to announce the new Wonderful Hot Chocolate café is taking the place of the former Patisserie Valerie in Coppergate Centre, and the pop-up will start welcoming customers from Saturday.

The venture which will offer a range of hot chocolates and mulled drinks from £1.99 will then close on January 3 to make way for a new mini golf centre, being launched by Phil Pinder and Ben Fry.

The York entrepreneurs behind the cafe and the Potions Cauldron on Shambles, which was featured on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, have signed the lease on the Coppergate Centre property and are working behind the scenes to create their new family attraction, Hole in Wand, ready for 2021.

Phil who also heads up York Retail Forum said: “With the lack of a Christmas market this year, we hope we can help spread a little festive joy with our menu of chocolatey treats and mulled drinks.

"We have all the Covid-19 measures in place to keep customers safe. We will be open daily from 11am to 6pm, on Sundays to Thursdays, and from 10am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.”

He added: "We have a full menu of hot chocolates including hot choc frogs like we do in the shop, chocolate orange, with Chocolate Orange pieces on the top, a Mint Aero one, and a boozy 99, with hot chocolate, cream, caramel, marshmallows and a flake, and a dash of brandy, Baileys or rum.

“When we close in January, it will be just six weeks until we open our brand new family attraction, Hole In Wand, wizard golf, with preparations for the mid-February opening already in full swing.”