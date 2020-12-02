York council has a blinkered vision of traffic-free York streets. A little logic coupled with compassion would have led it to realise how traumatic this policy would be to disabled people.
A solution could surely be found through communication with disability groups followed by common sense and empathy.
York has many complex traffic problems. People and motor traffic do not gel easily.
Using a simple calculus model however might highlight an answer. There are many variables which must be first separated individually. Integration of each should show a way out of the chaotic mess. One aspect could be a one way system around York with no traffic signals to gum up movement. Then there could be more use of Park&Ride with buses that do not finish early evening like they do at present.
What are your solutions?
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York