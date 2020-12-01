A YORK MP says he is "deeply unhappy" about the decision to place York in Tier 2, and may not support the government in the vote on the new tier lockdown rules today.

Last Thursday, it was announced that York would be under Tier 2 restrictions from tomorrow (Wednesday) when national lockdown measures end.

This is despite York's coronavirus rate being lower than the regional and national averages.

Conservative York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said he expects Ministers to note that York's rate of new Covid cases fell to 106.8 per 100,000 on November 24.

He said this is "well below even the 132 figure we were at when the Tier 2 decision was announced last Thursday."

He wants Ministers to "take this as a serious indication the city should move into Tier 1 as soon as possible."

He added: "I remain deeply unhappy about the Tier 2 decision, and am considering whether I will be able to support the government in the vote today, given the huge impact on people’s lives.

"My current information is that the first formal review of tiers will be December 16, announced on December 18, and operative from December 19, so this would be the earliest possible date at which anything could change for York.

"At this point, the government will also set out what specifically needs to change in each area to move down the tiers, while the broad criteria such as case rates, the rate of case increase or fall, pressure on the health service, etcetera, has already been set out."

He said his big concern for our community remains that "we are being lumped in with the whole North Yorkshire region, and are therefore at the mercy of virus rates in Scarborough, and neighbouring urban areas like Leeds."

"I am hugely alarmed by the likely economic impact on the city, and loss of the pre-Christmas trade, which may be terminal for many local businesses and jobs," Mr Sturdy commented.