TWO more residents at care homes in York - and a further 16 in North and East Yorkshire - have died from the coronavirus.
The figures have been revealed today in the latest statistical bulletin published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) about the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes, by local authority and day of notification, in the week to November 27.
It says a death was notified in the City of York Council area on November 23 and another on November 24, while four deaths were notified in the North Yorkshire County Council area - two on November 23 and two more on November 25.
Twelve Covid-related deaths were notified in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area during the week to November 27, with four notified on one day alone- November 24.
