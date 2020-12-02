What a wonderful idea by reader Robert Greaves to Buy British (Letters, November 30).
He mentions Harold Wilson and ‘Back Britain’ but forgets it was an abject failure.
In the year 2020, he obviously hasn’t noticed that York firms like Armstrong Patents, Cooke Troughton & Sims, York Glassworks and York Sugar Beet Factory are all gone, plus many others. As to buying British chocolate, Terry’s and Cravens are gone and he may remember that a firm named Rowntree now bears the name of founder Henri Nestlé of Vaud in Switzerland. Plus no rolling stock in the UK is British-owned, or the companies running our railways. It is the same with TVs, cars etc.
But it’s a great idea: wave a magic wand, say the magic word Brexit and everything will be British-manufactured again. Dream on!
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York