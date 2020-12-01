YORK fundraiser Ian Surgenor has harnessed the power of Movember to help him prepare for a major fundraising event next summer.
Ian is the man behind York Rocks Against Cancer, the popular music concert that has raised thousands for York Against Cancer.
The next concert on July 17 2021 at York Barbican has already attracted event sponsorship from Fortress Energy and Ian is raising cash to offset the costs of staging the show, which could run to more than £6,000.
He enlisted a group of friends including staff from York’s YO1 Radio to join him in growing their moustaches during November and is hoping they together will raise £2,000 towards meeting the organisation outlay.
Other friends are organising a string of events including a golf day and a football match between veterans of York City’s 2012 Conference Premier play-off triumph and a charity team including players from Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Leeds Utd and Bradford City.
Ian said: “We thought with the second lockdown looming, the Movember approach would work well. YO1 Radio have been absolutely tremendous, they’ve had a ‘You Pay, We Play’ event where you can give a donation in return for them playing a song for you.”
Ian and his fellow fundraisers Matt Lloyd, Paul Atkinson, Mal Fry, Jonathan Walshaw, Mick Sawyer, Simon Hudson, Andy Surgenor, Chris Stirk, Chris Marsden and Ian Woodcock now have well over £1,000 in the kitty before gift aid. Click here to sponsor the guys.
For tickets to York Rocks Against Cancer click here.