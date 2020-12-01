AN MP says he is to meet the Education Secretary to ensure Ampleforth College 'gets a fair hearing' over safeguarding concerns.
Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake was speaking after it was announced that the prestigious Catholic boarding school near Helmsley has been temporarily barred from admitting new pupils.
The Department for Education (DfE) has launched enforcement action after ruling that it had failed to meet safeguarding and leadership standards.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told the school to cease accepting new pupils in a bid to "safeguard the education and well-being of children".
Mr Hollinrake said he had been working with head teacher Robin Dyer and Mr Williamson, to try to 'find a solution.'
He said: "Ampleforth is now going through the official complaints process and I’m meeting Mr Williamson this week to make sure they get a fair hearing.
"Of course safeguarding issues must be taken very seriously, but after two positive inspections this year by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, I fully support the school’s right of appeal and for due process to be followed to give them every chance of challenging these findings and reversing this decision."