A YORK MP says current information suggests that December 19 would be the earliest possible date that York might be able to move from Tier 2 to 1.
Last Thursday, it was announced that York would be under Tier 2 restrictions from tomorrow (Wednesday) after national lockdown measures end.
With York’s coronavirus rate lower than the regional and national averages, there were calls for the city to be placed in Tier 1 - the lowest of the three tiers.
York Outer MP Julian Sturdy told The Press: "My current information is that the first formal review of tiers will be December 16, announced on December 18, and operative from December 19, so this would be the earliest possible date at which anything could change for York.
"At this point, the government will also set out what specifically needs to change in each area to move down the tiers, while the broad criteria such as case rates, the rate of case increase or fall, pressure on the health service, etcetera, has already been set out."
He said his big concern for our community remains that "we are being lumped in with the whole North Yorkshire region, and are therefore at the mercy of virus rates in Scarborough, and neighbouring urban areas like Leeds."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment