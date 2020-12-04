IT’S December, which normally means a month filled with festive activities and outings.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many of these plans and activities have been forced to be changed and altered.

Luckily, York has also been placed under tier 2 restrictions meaning that a lot venues and shops have been allowed to remain open.

This means you can still attend some fun and unique activities this December.

Here are some events happening in York that you should look out for this month:

York Castle Museum Christmas spectacular

When: From December 2-January 3 2021

Where: Tower St, York YO1 9RY

Cost: Adults £10 / Children £8

York Castle Museum

(Photo: Geograph/Bill Henderson)

Christmas is officially coming to York Castle this year- are you going to be part of the festivities?

A white Christmas is guaranteed in Kirkgate, which has been transformed into a glistening stage.

Characters from the Nutcracker dance across the walls and kids can marvel at the oversized Christmas decorations, nutcrackers and toys.

The whole festive experience lasts 35 minutes but you have been asked to turn up 10 minutes before your timed slot

You can buy your tickets for this event online.

The History of Christmas tour

When: 1 December- 6 January.

Where:William Etty Statue, Exhibition Square

Cost: Adults- £10

Young Adult(13-17) and senior (65+)- £8

Child (5-12)- £5



If you’re a history buff who loves nothing more than uncovering your town’s hidden festive past.

The tour includes facts about how the ancient mid-winter festival developed into the Christmas we know of today.

You will also learn about how the Romans and Vikings developed their own Christmas traditions.

The entire tour last 90 minutes and ends at the Christmas Tree in St Helen’s Square.

This is what people thought of the tour last year:



(Facebook/York Christmas Tour)

One person said: “This tour really opened our eyes… I totally recommend it.”

Another said: “It was a fantastic and enjoyable experience.”

Book your tour tickets before they sell out.

City Cruise Santa Experience

When: Various dates and times between 5 December-23 December.

Where: The Boatyard, Lendal Bridge, York.

Cost: £15-£18 per ticket (this is a guide price and may change on a daily basis)

If you still haven’t booked tickets for the kids to see Santa, then this could be a perfect and unique event for you.

It is described as “the most magical event on the River Ouse” and sees you embark on a festive river experience.

The kids will receive a colouring and activity pack to keep them occupied and each family group will have the opportunity to spend time with Santa in his grotto; you can even snap a picture with him.

Measures have been put in place to ensure the event is Covid-secure.

Book your tickets for this event online.

Christmas cottage making

When: 10:30am and 6pm on selected dates in December.

Where: York Cocoa Works, 10 Castlegate.

Cost: £35 per person

(Facebook/ yorkcocoawork)

If you are looking for a fun activity to keep the kids occupied for a while, then this is perfect.

The event lets you become a chocolatier for a day, teaching you how to mold, assemble and decorate chocolate.

The finished product would be a great festive center piece for any table.

The company can also cater for any special dietary requirements- but contact them in advance so they can make special arrangements.

Book your chocolatey experience online.

Meet St Nicholas and Lady Winter at the Northwood Trail.

When:

Where: Buttercrambe Moor Wood

Cost: Table of three- £81

Table of four- £100

Table of five- £115

(Facebook/northwoodtrail)

St Nicholas is the Father Christmas you don’t traditionally see in Christmas movies.

Stripped of his red coat, this is a storytelling event which allows you and the kids to Meet St Nicolas and Lady Winter.

At the event, you also get to sit by the warm fire and enjoy a glass of punch as you take in the festive scenery around you.

Customers will also have access to the fairy trail and fairy museum.

Instead of a toy, kids get to take home a wishing stone as well as a chocolate coin.

Are you going to attend any festive events this month? Let us know in the comments.