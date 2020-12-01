A FORMER police station in North Yorkshire is set to be transformed into a pub - creating up top 50 new jobs.

Hospitality operator The Inn Collection Group has bought the property in Northallerton, and has announced plans for a multi-million-pound refurbishment to transform the Grade II listed building into a 32-bedroom inn.

Work is set to begin on the 18,500 square foot building in the new year, with the site expected to open in autumn 2021 as The Northallerton Inn, creating up to 50 full and part time jobs.

The building, which has remained vacant since North Yorkshire Police services were moved to new force headquarters at Alverton Court, contains original features from its former constabulary days, including a custody suite complete with cells and reception desk.

The Georgian building, which stands on the popular market town’s High Street, had been a police station for 30 years and was previously a local authority office and public library.

Managing director for The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted to have completed on the police station in Northallerton, it’s a site we have been working together with the vendors and our design partners on for a considerable period of time.

“We are excited to be broadening our customer base and presence here in Yorkshire with the addition of a Northallerton location to our group. It is a great country town that is full of character with good access and visitation, while the venue itself is superbly located.

“We have a proven track record for repurposing and enhancing historic buildings. We’re looking forward to applying that here and creating an exciting new venue in the heart of Northallerton and being a part of the community, providing year-round food, drink and accommodation services and, of course, employment opportunities at a critical time.”

The undisclosed deal takes the group’s portfolio of sites to 18 and is its fourth Yorkshire location, joining the pubco’s existing freehold sites The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry, The Black Swan at Helmsley and The Stables at Whitby, which it acquired last month.

Current holder of the Publican Awards’ coveted national title Best Pub Employer (up to 500 employees), an award it has held for two consecutive years, The Inn Collection Group’s Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore portfolio has venues in the Lake District, Northumberland, County Durham and Lancashire while a 40-bedroom new build site on Sunderland’s seafront is currently under construction in Wearside.

The purchase of the former Northallerton Police Station is the Alchemy-backed group’s seventh purchase of the year as it continues to deliver strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans, supported with banking via OakNorth.

The Inn Collection Group were advised by Newcastle-based law firm Wardhadaway and Bradley Hall on pre-acquisition diligence.