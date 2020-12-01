FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out just before 6pm yesterday to a house in Naburn.
Crews from York and Acomb crews attended a fire to an electrical juntction box attached to a side of a property.
A spokesman for the service said:"The fire caused slight fire damage to the guttering and flashing. Crews extinguished the fire used a dry powder extinguisher, and left the incident with the electricity board."
