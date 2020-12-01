SHOPPERS in York and North Yorkshire are being urged to share the love for local businesses on social media.

The Federation of Small Businesses has added its voice to the rallying cry for people to buy local through its Love Your Small Independent Business.

It is also calling on customers to share images of their purchases online and recommendations of small shops and businesses, using the hashtag #ShopHereThisChristmas.

The FSB says the pressure on small operators in 2020 means they desperately need a boost from local communities as they come out of lockdown. It is also calling on people to place reviews of their favourite businesses online to persuade others to ‘shop small.

Regional chairman Simon Williams said small businesses as well as shops needed support, from taxi firms to salons, pubs, newsagents and arts centres.

"We all have a part to play to ensure our independent businesses have a fighting chance of rescuing their curtailed Christmas sales so they can continue to be part of the local community in 2021.

"It’s not just shops, but all small businesses who need our support. Taxi firms, hairdressers, pubs, newsagents, your personal trainer, the dry cleaners, arts centres, craft teachers, driving instructors, cake decorators, photographers – it’s not just about shops, although independent retail is crying out for strong Christmas trading of course.

‘’This has been an unbelievably testing time for all our brilliant small, independent businesses,“ he said.

"Many have worked tirelessly to try and stay open and provide invaluable support and service to the community in a safe and secure way, and we know being part of a vibrant community with independent businesses is important to local people.

"We, therefore, hope local people support this campaign and reward the loyalty their local independents have shown to communities. They are the very heartbeat of local life."

He also noted: “Many of our local retail business have innovated over the last few months by online ‘click and collect’ services and they need help too – don’t forget if it is on your Christmas list, think small retailers, who can provide it with a personal service, first!

"This way pounds spent stay local and benefit our local economy long term.”

The FSB campaign is also inviting retailers themselves to ensure they are part of this campaign by posting images of themselves and their shops online to entice shoppers using the hashtag #ShopHereThisChristmas.