CUSTOMERS have told of their sadness after another shop in York city centre announced it will never reopen.
Appleton's Butchers in Lendal said that after a difficult year, it had made the 'sad decision' to permanently close its York shop.
"A huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the last five years, you will be missed," it posted on its Facebook page.
The traditional Pork Butchers & Pie Makers, which was founded in 1867, has shops in Wetherby, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, and Ripon but opened five years ago in York.
One customer commented on the news: "Absolutely devastating. After being deprived of a decent pork pie for 3 years,.. coming back to York and finding yours was the icing on the cake!"
Another said: "Totally gutted, was always my first stop on my day trips to York from Newcastle."
A third customer said: "Very sorry to hear this very sad news. I would personally like to thank you for the past 4 years. Helping me feed the homeless in York twice a week."
Another said: "This is awful I am so sorry. A fabulous shop."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment