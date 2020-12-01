RESIDENTS could enter and leave a new duplex flat in York via a mechanical aircraft-style staircase - if planners agree to a developer’s proposals.

Michael Hammill has applied for permission for ‘aft stairs’ to gain access to the proposed flat above an archway in Howard Street, Fishergate, after planners previously rejected plans for conventional stairs.

His architect says built in controls and light signals will "ensure safety for all,” but the plans have prompted disbelief locally, with one resident describing them as "bordering on madness". Alex Howland said: “I believe this is the developer’s third attempt to get their plan over the line and have this house built, which would really spoil the look of the street.” He said each version of the plans seemed to have "got more and more desperate".

Malcolm Dunford of Fire Safety York said the proposals "do not appear to demonstrate compliance" with requirements of building regulations, adding: "The means of escape provided in a property also provides access for firefighters to carry out rescues and firefighting.”

He said it appeared the stairs’ mechanical and electrical systems would need to be operated by someone in the property and there would be no direct emergency access without a ladder. “The use of this type of stair in an aircraft is normally with the addition of multiple emergency exits.”

But Gaby Higgs Architects said the stairs would mechanically drop down from the soffit of the passageway to form the flat entrance, landing on a raised plinth with a kerb. “The activation of this will have built in controls and light signals to ensure safety for all."

Mr Hammill said the flat could help meet York’s need for first time buyer accommodation and the aft stairs were an attempt to meet planning officers’ concerns that the passageway would be too narrow with conventional stairs, even though it would still have been wider than the gap between parked cars in Howard Street.

He said a safety report concluded there would only be a total of six vehicle movements through the arch in the morning and evening rush hours.