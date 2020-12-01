I was amazed and distressed to see that my local councillor, Rosie Baker, called in the application for a 5G mast on top of the Park Inn Hotel on the grounds that it may cause carcinogenic effects (Green councillors slammed after raising safety fears over 5G, November 25).
Public Health England has concluded that 5G is not harmful to health. Worse still, when asked, Cllr Baker would not deny that there could be a link between 5G, Covid and vaccinations.
I didn’t realise Cllr Baker was my councillor as I have seen or heard nothing from her, although Cllr Pete Kilbane and Cllr Jonny Crawshaw are out and about and involved in many initiatives.
If Cllr Baker is going to make such misleading statements, then I am relieved that she appears to be doing nothing in the ward.
Perhaps she should join our other two councillors in dealing with the hate crime in Micklegate and supporting BT engineers who have been subject to 50 attacks as a result of the kind of misleading information she has voiced - views I believe supported by another Green councillor, Denise Craghill, who now serves as an Executive member.
Christine Funnell, Upper Price Street, York