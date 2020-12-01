FAMILIES are being invited to seek out Santa in York as part of a campaign to give the city a pre-Christmas boost.

As York is preparing to return to Tier 2 restrictions, the York BID has launched a campaign, Make a World of Difference - Support Local This Christmas.

As well as encouraging residents to remain loyal to the city’s shops and businesses, the BID is spreading festive fun with new events.

A York Quest augmented reality mobile phone game is being launched - similar to Pokémon Go - featuring a Santa search, encouraging families to find seven Christmas characters who have taken up residence on York’s historic streets. They can then take a fun photo with the character and share on social media.

The York Quest app is available from Thursday, December 3 on Google Play Store or App Store and has been co-funded by Make it York.

Meanwhile, people lucky enough to be in the right place, at the right time could win £25 York Gift Cards, with a grand lottery draw on Christmas Eve where someone who has shopped in a local business during December can win a £1,000 gift card.

For details to enter the lottery, visit the York BID’s social media channels.

Plans are also taking shape for 1km of lights to create a spectacular ‘feature tree’ display at the Eye of York in the first installation of its kind in the UK. Further details will be announced soon.

In another eye-catching boost, the empty window space of Debenhams and Virgin Money stores are to be transformed for the festivities.

Andrew Lowson, of the York BID, said: “We are urging people to shop and spend local this Christmas. Our local businesses need us more than ever before, because we are not going to get visitors from further afield with many of our neighbouring counties in Tier 3.

“York’s businesses have spent time and money making their premises Covid secure and welcoming environments. If we can encourage local people, who we know use the city centre, to visit, and most importantly spend, it really could make a world of difference this Christmas.”

Shambles market trader Ben Staves, of StavesArt, whose York Globe artwork is part of the campaign logo, said the support local message was more important than ever.

“I think the York BID campaign supporting local businesses in and around York is incredibly important, in this year more than ever.

“As we all know, 2020 has been full of difficulties and uncertainty for everybody, including many small independent businesses. The support that the York BID and York City Council has shown really will make a world of difference to us and I’m sure that we at StavesArt are not the only ones who have missed the busy weekends at Shambles Market this year. We are really looking forward to getting back into York, especially with that festive atmosphere in the run up to Christmas!”