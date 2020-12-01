The plans to knock down Queen Street bridge would cause immeasurable congestion in York (Work set to start on first phase of York Station revamp, November 21). Would the buses then have to divert down Nunnery Lane? This then would cause for traffic problems (imagine the fumes in standing queues).
What York desperately needs is a bus station. Surely this could be mentioned at the next meeting of proposals. Gradually York is losing all its amazing features. Why?
S McClaren, Boroughbridge Road, York
I’m surprised there’s no ban on cars at York Crem
On November 16 I asked the city council, through your letters page, to stop the impersonal way the funerals are carried out at York Crematorium. I have since asked if they had made any provisions to help the families of the deceased: once again this has fallen on deaf ears. Maybe if I had asked that they banned cars, especially blue badge holders, and made the entrance cycles only, they may have listened. Because it seems to me and many other people that this is the sum total of their remit.
TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb
