So the University of York has proudly announced that it has set up a Covid-19 fast test system for students to ensure they are not carrying the virus prior to going home for Christmas.
Will the university be doing the same tests when the students return? It was obvious the return of the student population in September was the main reason for the second coronavirus spike within the city.
As there are over 2.3 million UK students, how can it be right to allow them unrestricted travel to all parts of the country at a time when, after working so hard all year, the NHS staff are again struggling to cope and so many citizens have sadly died?
Then we have the decision to have a five day break on restrictions over Christmas.
It is beyond doubt the most ridiculous and senseless of the many made by this government and it beggars belief how the scientists and medical advisers have stood by without condemning it as the illogical and dangerous exercise it most surely is.
Gordon C Hill, Anne Street, York