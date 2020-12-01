If there were 71 coronavirus patients in York hospital on November 23, as reported, whatever happened to the pandemic? Those figures wouldn’t even justify the term epidemic when the size of York’s population is taken into account.
At the 2011 census greater York had 198,051 residents. Estimated growth rate suggests that is now around 218,000 persons. So 71 patients is not remarkable.
Then of course we also have 500 unused emergency beds at the Harrogate Conference Centre.
The impact of the China virus is clearly being grossly exaggerated. Why?
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
Be sensible - that’s the way to keep the death toll down
The coronavirus death toll now stands at 58,000.
Who’s going to be next on the list? Is it you?
Be sensible. Stay safe and well and keep your distance.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York