This year of 2020 has been really difficult, and I’ll be glad to say goodbye to it.

There have been times when it’s been hard to find something to smile about, when the news has been so gloomy, and so many people have seen their lives torn apart by this wretched virus.

I want to say thank you to some of the people in Acomb who have helped to make life a bit better for those of us who live here. I’m grateful to the staff in our local shops who have been here for us through it all. They’ve been at work every day, coping with lockdowns and reopening, somehow keeping their businesses going. Thank you!

I’m particularly grateful to everyone at Morrisons, always smiling and trying to help - even at the height of the first lockdown when the shelves were almost empty, and we were all afraid.

Thanks too to the wonderful team at Colori. They are surely the best hairdressers in York, always smiling and professional.

They have had to endure two lockdowns, and have worked long days to see all their regular clients. Helen and the team, you are the best!

Thanks also to the team at Farm Foods, they’ve had to deal with people who won’t wear face masks or maintain a safe distance, and through it all they’ve been helpful and polite.

You are all doing a great job and I’m glad you are there.

I’ll remember how marvellous you have been through this awful year.

Alicia Short, Chestnut Grove, Acomb