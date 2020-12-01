Great! When the new Tier 2 restrictions come into force in York, I can: risk buying presents in the Christmas shopping scrum; work out in the gym; have a haircut; maybe watch York City.
I can visit my Mum at Christmas and risk giving her the virus. But I can’t have a quiet beer in my local afterwards, despite all the hard work they have put in to make the pub Covid safe.
Well, at least I can console myself that sometime in the New Year, Easter possibly, I can have my beer - that is if my local’s still open.
Steve Bell, St. Paul’s Terrace, York
