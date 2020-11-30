YORK'S coronavirus infection rate has fallen to a key milestone - and Scarborough's rate has dropped dramatically as well.
Public Health England said the weekly rolling rate in the seven days to November 25 in the City of York Council area was 100.2 per 100,000 population.
That compares with a rate of more than 300 at its peak earlier this autumn.
The latest figure for the North Yorkshire County Council area is 129.9 per 100,000 people, and the figure in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area is 216.3.
Scarborough, which recently had one of the worst rates in the country, has seen its figure fall to 175.6.
