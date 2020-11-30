EXTENDED opening hours, free car parking and in-house experts will welcome back shoppers to one of York's most popular stores from Wednesday, December 2.

Fenwick York is set to reopen from 9am to help people get ready for Christmas, with measures in placed to keep customers and colleagues safe.

Complimentary parking is being offered to those who spend more than £50, while numbers in store will be carefully managed.

A highlight of the store's post-lockdown reopening will also be the Ultimate Fenwick Tree service, where customers can describe their Christmas tree theme to the team who will deliver the full package, complete with baubles, decorations, and the tree itself.

Neil Setterfield, store director at Fenwick York, said: “We are really pleased to be able to welcome customers back to our stores this December to provide everything they need to keep this Christmas extra special.

"Our top priority remains the safety of colleagues, customers and our communities, and so we are urging everyone to follow the guidelines and shop safely this Christmas.

“We continue to work closely with the local authorities to ensure Fenwick is a safe place to shop, including extended opening hours, a one-way system in store, social distancing throughout, screens and visors for colleagues along with hand sanitiser at entrances and tills.

"Christmas will look quite different this year so it’s really important for us to bring the Fenwick experience to our customers."

Fenwick continues to implement the following measures to ensure re-opening is as safe as possible for all customers and colleagues.

• Customer hosts will be there to welcome customers at the entrance of every store and to assist throughout the store.

• The number of people in the store at any time will be carefully managed.

• Each door has been designated as either an entry or an exit and some doors will be closed completely.

• A one-way system is clearly marked out on the floor, but customers will be able to ‘step off’ the path to browse.

• Social distancing rules are to be strictly adhered to throughout the store. To that end, on its beauty counters, customers should ask one of Fenwick assistants who will be happy to help with requests, while maintaining an appropriate distance.

• Face coverings are now mandatory in store for all customers and colleagues. Where a colleague is not wearing a mask, it is due to them being medically exempt from doing so.

• Cafes and restaurants will re-open. In accordance with current government guidelines customers should only dine with members of their own household or support bubble.

• Hand sanitiser will be easily accessible to all throughout the store and located at every till point.

• All sales advisors are provided with clear visors and there will be clear screens in place to protect customers and colleagues.

• Contactless or card payments preferred. All payment pads will be regularly and frequently cleaned.

Throughout December, the store will be operating with extended opening hours (Mon-Sat: 9am-7pm, Sun: 10.30am-5pm) giving customers additional time to shop safely, seven days a week.

Two hours of complimentary parking will also be available when spending £50 or more in store.

A new all-day dining offering will also launch from Wednesday, December 2, at Café 21.

Following the ongoing success of restaurateur Terry Laybourne’s Café 21 restaurant at Fenwick, Newcastle, the celebrated chef is collaborating once again with the department store to introduce his food to shoppers, tourists and locals in the Yorkshire capital.

Beauty treatments and services will re-open and operate in a Covid-19 secure manner.

The Fenwick online store (fenwick.co.uk) remains open with more products available than ever before and the recently launched remote shopping services of the Fenwick Concierge Service and Call and Collect will continue throughout the festive season and beyond.

The Concierge Service includes the chance to book a Virtual Personal Shopping Appointment to enlist the expert eye of one of Fenwick York’s specialists across fashion, beauty, home, food, baby, and gifts and a dedicated Gift Service whereby the team at Fenwick will pick, wrap and deliver every gift on your list.

Also covered by the Concierge is Fenwick’s Final Christmas Touches service brings Christmas to your home with all those extra special touches synonymous with the season, from traditional napkins and twinkling lights to crackers, candles, and games to delight.

Customers can also describe their Christmas tree theme to Fenwick and the team will deliver the full package, complete with baubles, decorations, and the tree itself as part of The Ultimate Fenwick Tree service.

If shoppers have already spotted an in-store item they like, they can use the Store Delivery Service and Fenwick will deliver the item to their home or to a lucky recipient.