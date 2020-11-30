EIGHT more patients with coronavirus have died at York NHS trust hospitals, taking it surging past the grim milestone of 300 deaths since the pandemic began.
NHS England said a total of 303 patients have now died at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
The number compares with 295 announced yesterday for the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The total number of Covid-19 related deaths at the trust stood at 214 for many weeks during the summer until numbers started to rise again as the pandemic second wave swept the region.
The Press has asked the trust for a breakdown of the latest fatalities between York and Scarborough.
