New rules are being introduced for pubs and restaurants in England when lockdown ends on December 2 but rules will still differ in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In what is usually the busiest period of the year for the hospitality sector, many pubs bars across the UK will see their trading restricted or even stopped all together.

Rules for pubs in England?

Rules will vary across England depending on which tier system your area is in. The tier system will be reviewed every 14 days.

Tier 1 – pubs will remain open until 11pm with last orders being called at 10pm to ensure people leave gradually, table service will remain in place so no ordering at the bar.

Tier 2 – pubs will be able to open but alcohol can not be served unless accompanied by a substantial meal.

Tier 3 – All hospitality venues including pubs and restaurants must remain closed, they will only be able to offer deliver, takeaway and drive-through services.

Businesses can be fined up to £10,000 pounds if they don’t take customers details for track and trace purposes or if they take table bookings of more than six.

Rules for pubs in Wales?

Pubs and restaurants in Wales will be forced to close from 6pm every evening and banned from serving alcohol from 6pm on Friday, December 4th.

The measure was announced by first minister Mark Drakeford on November 30 after 16 out of 22 local authorities in Wales recorded a rase in cases last week.

Speaking at the Welsh government’s news briefing, he said: “The measures we are taking are based on what the UK SAGE group of experts tells us has worked best elsewhere.”

Rules for pubs in Scotland?

Scotland also has a tier system in place but unlike England, it consists of five ‘levels.’

Pubs, bars and restaurants can only open in regions in level zero, level on, level two or level three. Table service and face coverings when not seated are mandatory in all venues regardless of which level they are in.

Level zero – Up to eight people from three different households can meet indoors including pubs, bars and restaurants. Venues must close by 8pm in doors and 10:30pm outdoors.

Level one – Up to six people from two different households can meet indoors including pubs, bars and restaurants. Venues must close by 8pm in doors and 10:30pm outdoors.

Level two – Pubs, bars and restaurants are only permitted to serve alcoholic drinks if they come with a substantial meal.

Level three – Alcohol sales are not allowed whether that be indoors or outdoors. Venues including pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks until 6pm.

Level four – All hospitality venues must remain shut.

Rules for pubs in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland are currently in a two-week circuit-break lockdown which started at 00:01 am on Friday, November 27.

All hospitality venues including pubs, bars and restaurants are currently shut unless they are offering a takeaway service.