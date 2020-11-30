A CHARITY supporting more than 1,000 people living with sight loss in the York area has been selected to take part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, which will see donations made between tomorrow and December 8 doubled by the national match funding campaign.

MySight York has seen community fundraising income drop by over 90 per cent this year.

Chief executive Scott Jobson says the Big Give Christmas Challenge gives the charity a much-needed opportunity to boost funds at a time when many people are not in a position to make big donations.

“Everybody is feeling the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

“For people living in York with sight loss, and particularly those living alone, the impact has been tremendous. Social distancing makes life very difficult for people who rely on sighted guiding to complete everyday tasks, such as shopping or getting exercise.

“Since April, we have successfully established a Keeping in Touch telephone service and a Home Connections service to support the estimated 7,000 people living with sight loss in the York community, but it costs in the region of £1,000 every month for equipment and resources alone. The Big Give Christmas Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for any donations that people are able to make, go further.”

Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Alec Reed CBE, the Big Give Christmas Challenge runs for seven days in December to match funding donations made by supporters of participating charities to double the amount received by the charity.

Between tomorrow (#GivingTuesday) and midday on December 8, donations made via the Big Give portal will be doubled (up to a total of £2,000) to MySight York.

Scott added: “We appreciate that times are incredibly difficult for so many people right now, but if you are able to make donations, no matter how small, the potential to double them through the Big Give will help us make even more of a difference this year to people living with sight loss.”

The link to donate via the Big Give Christmas Challenge (https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/) will be open from midday tomorrow. To donate, search for MySight York in the "Find a Charity" box, and follow the on-screen directions.