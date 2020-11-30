Father Christmases will not have to wear masks in Santa’s grottos but children will not be allowed to sit on their knees under coronavirus guidance, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We know that meeting Father Christmas is a magical experience for children which is why he will be taking safety precautions, including ensuring that he is operating in a Covid-secure way, but it won’t be required for Santa to wear a mask.”
He added: “It won’t be permitted for children to sit on his knee, as part of the guidance.”