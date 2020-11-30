SIX men have been arrested following a spate of burglaries.

North Yorkshire Police say that most of the properties were targeted during the hours of darkness. The majority were unlocked and unattended. Officers are reminding residents to report anything suspicious and ensure their homes are secure and well lit.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker, from Harrogate’s Proactive Team, said: “It’s a common trend that during the lead up to Christmas we have a spate in burglaries. As a result, we have a dedicated team of officers out in the areas we know that are being targeted.

“If you see anything suspicious please don’t hesitate to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (in case of emergency).”

Det Sgt Barker said police were proactively tackling burglary and making arrests.

He added: “In the last week alone we’ve arrested six people in relation to dwelling burglaries in Harrogate and we will continue to disrupt crime in the district.

“However in the meantime, my plea to the public is to be vigilant. Please ensure you lock your doors and windows and vehicles. When you go out, leave a light on and never leave valuables on show in your house or car. Also consider purchasing motion detector security lights or CCTV.

“We often find that those houses with better security measures in place don’t get targeted by criminals – they are too difficult. Criminals are often lazy, they will target those houses they can easily get into without being caught.”

Six men aged between 20 and 60 have been arrested in connection with four Harrogate burglaries within the last week in the Rossett, Oatlands, High Harrogate and Pannal Ash areas.

Items such as jewellery, cash, and electronic devices have been targeted during the break ins.

Police conducted detailed enquiries for each incident, including door-to-door and CCTV enquiries and media appeals.

The six men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.