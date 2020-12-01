A WOMAN has written two new children’s books based around her cocker spaniel puppy and his adventures to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Jane Brown, who grew up in the Malton area of North Yorkshire, started an Instagram account for her puppy, Arnie, at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She videoed his walks in the hope of entertaining people stuck at home in lockdown.

This then turned into creating short stories about her dog and his lockdown escapades, entitled ‘Arnie’s Adventures’.

After a while, Amy started to write the adventures down on pen and paper with the intention of eventually turning them into a children’s book.

With the help of her close friends, who did the illustrations, Amy’s dream then became a reality.

Amy, who now lives in Northallerton, said: “I self published Arnie’s 'Adventures: Life in Lockdown' back in May and more recently 'Arnie’s Adventures: Friends' in October.

“The books have powerful messages behind them. They describe life in lockdown and share the important message that we must stay at home.

“They also explain how when Arnie meets his friends, he must keep his distance.

“The second book, ‘Arnie’s Adventures: Friends’ is all about how both his real life and Instagram friends are different but that’s okay, he will always share his ball with them.”

From every book sold, 10 per cent of the profits are donated to NHS Charities Together supporting vital work across the country and Mind, which supports better mental health around the UK.

Both books are now on sale on Amazon.

They can be found at: https://amzn.to/37hf4lH