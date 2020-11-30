MORE than 1,000 virtual viewers tuned in to watch Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards.

The social event, celebrating the county’s tourism industry, was a big hit online with 624,139 social media impressions and 11,896 social engagements for the night.

Top awards included best small hotel, which went to Grays Court Hotel in York for the second year; and gold for both The Grand, York, as the Business Events Venue and The Rattle Owl, York, in the Taste of England – Casual Dining Award. The top Tourism Event title went to Hallowscream at York Maze.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive James Mason said the 'incredibly impressive' figures highlighted the importance of showcasing Yorkshire tourism to a wide audience.

He praised the team who organised the event in challenging Covid-19 circumstances, and the 'exceptional' businesses who entered and to all the winners.

"The positivity and sheer determination to continue doing what Yorkshire does best is an absolute inspiration and an incredible incentive to all to keep calm, carry on and make 2021 a huge success for the county and all tourism businesses.”

The awards are the biggest celebration of tourism in the UK.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, the 2020 awards ceremony, sponsored by York City Knights, was held virtually for the first time ever.

York City Knights Chairman Jon Flatman said: “It’s always a great pleasure to work with the team at Welcome to Yorkshire and it was an honour for York City Knights to sponsor the prestigious White Rose Awards.

"The county has so much to offer and during such a tough year for all, it was amazing to celebrate so many success stories with some top tourism businesses. It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening of exciting entertainment and inspiring examples of business brilliance, and great to see the social media interaction throughout too.”

White Rose Awards Chair of Judges Elaine Lemm said: “What fun it was to spend the evening celebrating the best of Yorkshire tourism and hospitality from my sitting room. It may have been a bit different to how we normally celebrate, but even remotely, the enthusiasm and joy of the winners on their zoom calls was so wonderful to be a part of and well-done Welcome to Yorkshire for making it happen.”