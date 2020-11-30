CHANNEL 5 confirmed today that it has commissioned a second series of its hit remake of All Creatures Great and Small.

The six-part series will be filmed on location in the Yorksdhire Dales next year. But before then, fans of the show will also be abe to enjoy a Christmas special.

The first series of the remake – based on Thirsk vet Alf Wight’s James Herriot books – was screened earlier this autumn in the middle of the coronaviruis pandemic.

It won rave reviews – ‘perfect, heartwarming, a much-needed balm’, wrote one reviewer – and an audience of almost 5 million at its peak.

Viewers can expect more heartwarming and gently humourous adventures for young Yorkshire vet James Herriot as he joins his unconventional mentor, Siegfried Farnon, Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan, and independent local farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson, alongside a characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

Screen Yorkshire’s ‘head of creative’ Caroline Cooper Charles, who is one of the show’s executive producers, said: “In an uncertain world, the warmth and charm of All Creatures Great and Small and its delicious cast of characters is comfort food for the soul.

“Screen Yorkshire is delighted to have invested in both series and can’t wait to welcome the production team back to Yorkshire for more fantastic and uplifting stories from Darrowby.”

Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, added: “In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public.

"With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”