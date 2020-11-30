A MAN was left with facial injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a youth in York.
It happened on Lawrence Street around 5.30pm on November 20.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said it "involved a group of youths, one of which has assaulted a man who was walking past."
They added: "The victim sustained cuts and bruising to his face."
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may of witnessed the assault or saw a large group of youths on Lawrence Street at around that time," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room, or email 000019@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with any information.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200204725.
