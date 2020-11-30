TWO fly-tippers allegedly dumped rubbish on a lane near York - but then collected all their litter after being challenged by Rural Watch volunteers.
A white van arrived in Westwood Lane, Askham Bryan, on Sunday morning, York West Police said on Facebook.
"Two females decided to throw several bits of rubbish into the countryside, " the team said.
"The two females were challenged by Rural Watch volunteers.
"The females subsequently apologised and collected all the litter/fly tipping. They left the area."
The team called this "fantastic community work" by the volunteers.
