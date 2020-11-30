Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday 2020 has come and gone, but as they say, when one door closes, another one opens: Say hello to Cyber Monday 2020! There are tons of deals available so it's time to pick up whatever it is you've been eyeing—for less.
Under £30
- Get the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation for £28.99 (Save £21)
- Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation and 3 months of Prime for £24.99
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote for £29.99 (Save £20)
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for £19.99 (Save £10)
- Get the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for £17.98 (Save £12.01)
- Get the TRESemme 5542DU 2200W Power Smooth and Shine Dryer for £14.99 (Save £5.01)
- Get the Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder for £11.99 (Save £8)
- Get the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for £29 (Save £21)
- Get up to 30% off Yankee Candle
Under £50
- Get the REVLON Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £38.99 (Save £21.99)
- Get the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for £49 (Save £40)
- Get the Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker for £38.99 (Save £38.99)
- Get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for £34.99 (Save £15)
- Get the Amazon Kindle for £49.99 (Save £20)
- Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £39.99 (Save £40)
- Get the Blink Mini indoor smart security camera for £24.99 (Save £10)
- Get the Anker Soundcore Q20 Noise Cancelling Headphones for £36.39 (Save £15.60)
- Get the Morphy Richards 162009 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker for £41.99 (Save £13)
- Get the Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £27 (Save £12.99)
- Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34 (Save £25.99)
Under £100
- Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for £89.99 (Save £55)
- Get the Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer for £99 (Save £100)
- Get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £25)
- Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker for £99.99 (Save £30.99)
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (Save £30)
- Get the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £54.99 (Save £165)
- Get the Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £79 (Save £18.93)
- Get the GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners for £80.99 (Save £28.01)
Under £200
- Get the Apple AirPods Pro for £198 (Save £51)
- Get the Apple Airpods with Charging Case for £124.99 (Save £34.51)
- Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for £125 (Save £54.95)
- Get the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £129.99 (Save £70.99)
- Get the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner for £229.99 (Save £100)
Under £500
- Get the ASUS VivoBook M413 Full HD 14 Inch Laptop for £429.99 (Save £120)
- Get the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £299.99 (Save £100)
- Get the Apple Watch Series 5 for £399 (Save £129.01)
- Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £219 (Save £19.16)
- Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for £209.99 (Save £119.96)
- Get the iRobot R692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £222.99 (Save £67)
- Get the LG 43UN71006LB 43 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV for £319 (Save £160.99)
- Get the Neato Robotics D750 Robot Vacuum for £379.99 (Save £145)
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Comments are closed on this article.