A WOMAN has been cut free from a vehicle and taken to hospital after a crash on a main road near York.
The A59 at Whixley Crossroads was blocked after the two-vehicle collision, which happened at just after 7am today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Acomb and Knaresborough went to the scene, following reports that one person was trapped in their vehicle.
A spokeswoman said firefighters removed the roof of a vehicle to free a trapped woman, who was taken to hospital.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the air ambulance helicopter was called but wasn't needed, and a patient was taken by road ambulance to Harrogate Hospital.
