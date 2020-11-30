RESIDENTS were threatened and cash was stolen during a burglary in North Yorkshire.
Police are now appealing for a member of the public to come forward to help with an investigation into the burglary.
A member of the public who was out jogging on Saturday morning found a mobile phone and handed it in to Harrogate Police Station. However, they did not leave their contact details.
Officers are appealing for that person to come forward as a witness, as the phone may be linked to an aggravated burglary, and they may have information that could assist the investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.
At about 7.30pm on Friday, police received a report of a burglary in Killinghall, near Harrogate, the force explained.
It said offenders had entered a property and threatened the occupants, before stealing cash and other items.
A short time later, North Yorkshire Police officers found and arrested two men in connection with the incident.
If you were the jogger who handed the phone in on Saturday morning, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200211798.
Anyone with information that could assist the burglary investigation is also asked to phone police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
