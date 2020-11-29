THERE have been further cases of Covid-19 confirmed across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that a further 20 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,632.
Thee have been 74 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 13,208.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 50 cases take the area's total up to 9,705.
Across the UK, a further 12,155 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,617,327.
All of this data includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.