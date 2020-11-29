THERE have been four further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 295.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 50 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 208 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 40,405.
Patients were aged between 39 and 100 years old. All except 13, aged 56 to 86 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 25 to November 28, with the majority being on or after November 25.
Their families have been informed.