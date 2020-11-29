A NEW pedestrian crossing has just been completed in York to help hundreds of university students and primary school pupils safely cross the busy road.
The new crossing has been completed in Green Dykes Lane.
Green Party Councillor, Andy D'Agorne, who has represented Fishergate ward since 2003 and Labour Cllr Michael Pavlovic, who has represented Hull Rd ward since 2017, recognised the longstanding danger for residents crossing this busy road, which forms the boundary between the two wards.
Cllr D'Agorne said: "There used to be a school crossing patrol at the junction but when the warden retired it was judged to be too dangerous a place for a patrol to work, despite it being where many people do want to cross.
"Im really glad to see this constructed so quickly after all this time."
The work was approved after local consultation at the Executive Member for Transport Decision Session on November 3 this year.
Councillor Pavlovic went on to say: "Ward councillors for Fishergate and Hull Rd wards had agreed to pool our ward funding to give us enough to make the signal-controlled crossing a reality.
"This crossing will be a major benefit to encourage walking and promote road safety at this busy junction."
The crossing will improve safety for university students and pupils at St Lawrence's Primary School.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment