A NEW purpose-built facility for children with disabilities in York, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, opened its doors last week.

The Beehive, which has been built in Acomb, will provide short overnight breaks for children with complex disabilities in the city.

Young people and their families will also be able to receive specialist support from a wide range of professionals in the building.

The new facility will enable many of them to receive the support they need in York for the first time.

Thought to be one of the first facilities of its kind in the country, the innovative building is a partnership between City of York Council and NHS England.

Councillor Keith Orrell, executive member for children, young people and education, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this project for their passion and commitment, including the parents and young people who have helped us shape the services and building right from the design stage.

“I hope that the young people and their families enjoy the facility as a new ‘home from home’.”

The new facility includes spacious bedrooms with state of the art hoist and bathing facilities, a larger, open-spaced area and bedrooms for children with learning disabilities or autism, quieter self-contained areas that can be used for children who may struggle in busier environments, an activity area, sensory room and quiet rooms and a large outdoor play space with a variety of equipment.

The Beehive’ name was chosen by the children and families who will use it and the bee theme will flow throughout the new facility.

Children and young people using the facility will also be given a fluffy bee toy to take home with them as a visual reminder of their ‘home away from home’.

It’s hoped that this attention to detail will help the children settle into the new building more easily, something which is particularly important for young people with learning disabilities or autism.

The construction work was carried out by Sewell Construction.

Rob Cawkwell, managing director at the organisation, said: “As a UK first, it has been a true collaborative effort to design and build a very specific facility for a unique set of needs.

“I have no doubt that The Beehive will be home to services that will improve both aspirations and opportunities of children and young people with learning disabilities.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with City of York Council in the future.”