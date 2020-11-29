A CARE worker has written his own Christmas book to lift the spirits of residents during the upcoming festive season.

Harry Killick, an activities worker at Alne Hall, York, wrote his story ‘Laura’s Christmasland Adventure’ during lockdown.

Harry explained that it had always been one of his life ambitions to write a book and have it published.

Harry, 25, said: “Residents have had it really tough during the pandemic, so I just wanted to do something to get them in the Christmas mood.

“One of my ambitions has been to write a book and this seemed the perfect time to put pen to paper.”

He has continued to work throughout the pandemic and has used any spare time to write the book.

Harry, who studied performing arts at Teesside University, went on to say: “I have now read the story to residents and their response has been overwhelming.

“They really enjoyed the story and are asking for a sequel, so that might be my project for next year.”

The story is about a young girl who suffers a tragedy at Christmas and then goes to live with her aunt and uncle. A mysterious notebook arrives and it sets Laura and her cousin off on an adventure.

Alne Hall is part of the Valorum Care Group, which operates schemes across Yorkshire and other parts of England.

Strategic development director at the group, Katie Drakeford, said: “Harry is a real inspiration. He has created a wonderful story that captures the essence of Christmas.

“Our staff have gone the extra mile to bring normality to residents’ lives during the pandemic.

“The efforts of all our staff are important as we try to give residents Christmas as it should be.”

Harry’s book is available to purchase online at: https://amzn.to/39ho38Y